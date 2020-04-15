Dear Students of Room 404,
It has been weeks since I've been able to greet you face to face, to say "hello" or "what's up?" or a give a simple head nod or grin. I have missed our daily interactions, jokes, and learning. You have been a great group of seventh graders and sadly, I have no pictures to commemorate our wonderful year together. I will always have good memories of the 2019-2020 school year, year 19 for me in the clasroom.
I'm disappointed that I won't get to play for you some of my favorite music to teach you about the 60's and 70's and tell you the many stories that I love to tell. I love you all and pray for your safety and wellness throughout this time and hopefully, when we see each other again, I can give each of you a big hug. I love you!
