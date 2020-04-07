Dear sweet 3rd graders,
I miss you all so much! We had an amazing class this year, and I know that you're all going to do great in 4th grade. I hope you're reading, spending time with your families, and playing outside.
Sending you all virtual hugs!
Love,
Mrs. Gross
