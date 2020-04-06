Dear Students,
We are missing you so very much and think about you all the time! We had a wonderful year full of laughs and fun activities and are very proud of all your successes. We cannot wait to see you again next year. Until then, we hope that you are practicing acts of kindness at home. Keep growing and learning.
From Mrs. Bass, Mrs. Candea, Mr. Critzer, and Mrs. Jenkins
