To my sweet preschool students,
I sure do miss you, and I hope you are enjoying this extra time at home with your family. Do not forget to read, explore and laugh every day. Always remember that I love you little, I love you lots and you will always have a special place in my heart! Each one of you are smart, special and loved! I cannot wait to see you!
Be kind and love big,
Mrs. Taylor
