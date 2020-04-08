To my sweet preschool students,

I sure do miss you, and I hope you are enjoying this extra time at home with your family. Do not forget to read, explore and laugh every day. Always remember that I love you little, I love you lots and you will always have a special place in my heart! Each one of you are smart, special and loved! I cannot wait to see you!

Be kind and love big,

Mrs. Taylor

Tags

Load comments