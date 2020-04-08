Dear Students,
Please know how much we miss you. My days are brightened every time I get a message or an email from one of you checking in or asking a question. I love hearing from you so please keep those messages and emails coming. These are hard times & finishing the school year online won’t be easy. However, you are some of the strongest young people I know. Some of you have endured harder times than these and you will come through this stronger than ever.
To my seniors, some of us started at Monticello together 4 years ago and I’m also saddened that you won’t get the ending you deserve. However, no one can ever take the piece of paper you will earn away from you... it is forever.
Finish Strong Mustangs & Be Well
