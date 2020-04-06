Dear Students and Lacrosse Team,

I can't tell you how much I miss you all. It is so hard not seeing your smiling faces each day . I pray that you are staying healthy and spending quality time with your family. I look forward to the day when we can return to school and see one another in person. For my Seniors, I am sorry that this virus robbed you of some special events in your final year. However, I know you will push forward and continue to do great things as you begin a new chapter.

Thanks for a great year and know that I love you and think of you each day.

Blessings,

Ms. Payne

