Dear Students and Lacrosse Team,
I can't tell you how much I miss you all. It is so hard not seeing your smiling faces each day . I pray that you are staying healthy and spending quality time with your family. I look forward to the day when we can return to school and see one another in person. For my Seniors, I am sorry that this virus robbed you of some special events in your final year. However, I know you will push forward and continue to do great things as you begin a new chapter.
Thanks for a great year and know that I love you and think of you each day.
Blessings,
Ms. Payne
