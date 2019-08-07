20190808_cdp_news_rhthym256.JPG

ZACK WAJSGRAS/THE DAILY PROGRESS Musician Tevin White warms up before performing during a free event titled "The Power of Rhythm and Rhyme" in front of the Jefferson Madison Regional Library on Wednesday. The event, sponsored by The Virginia Center for the Book, Jefferson-Madison Regional Library and the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia, offered free food and musical performances for local children.

Community members enjoyed ice cream during a free event titled "The Power of Rhythm and Rhyme" in front of the Jefferson Madison Regional Library on Wednesday. The event, sponsored by The Virginia Center for the Book, Jefferson-Madison Regional Library and the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia, offered free food and musical performances for local children.

