Charlottesville's Central Library received a $36,000 gift for the the Friends of the Library Family of Funds at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation from a patron’s estate.

The gift, donated by the estate of Lawrence Suffrin, is the first milestone in raising funds for the renovation of the historic Central Library located on Charlottesville’s East Market Street near the Downtown Mall, according to a news release from the library.

The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library system has seven other endowments for its branch locations, which help fund prosperity and capital needs.

One particular project that is in great need of patron support, according to the library system, is Nelson Memorial Library’s expansion, as Grow Nelson Library raises $150,000 in order to receive The Perry Foundation’s challenge grant of $100,000.

The money raised in Nelson, combined with the grant, will provide funds for books, computers, media equipment, and other items essential to creating a vibrant community hub.

People wishing to donate can visit www.grownelsonlibrary.org, the Nelson Memorial Library, or send a check to the Nelson Memorial Library Fund (Nelson Memorial Library, PO Box 321, Lovingston, Virginia 22949).

For more information about donating to JMRL, visit jmrl.org and click “Support Your Library."

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments