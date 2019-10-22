Charlottesville's Central Library received a $36,000 gift for the the Friends of the Library Family of Funds at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation from a patron’s estate.
The gift, donated by the estate of Lawrence Suffrin, is the first milestone in raising funds for the renovation of the historic Central Library located on Charlottesville’s East Market Street near the Downtown Mall, according to a news release from the library.
The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library system has seven other endowments for its branch locations, which help fund prosperity and capital needs.
One particular project that is in great need of patron support, according to the library system, is Nelson Memorial Library’s expansion, as Grow Nelson Library raises $150,000 in order to receive The Perry Foundation’s challenge grant of $100,000.
The money raised in Nelson, combined with the grant, will provide funds for books, computers, media equipment, and other items essential to creating a vibrant community hub.
People wishing to donate can visit www.grownelsonlibrary.org, the Nelson Memorial Library, or send a check to the Nelson Memorial Library Fund (Nelson Memorial Library, PO Box 321, Lovingston, Virginia 22949).
For more information about donating to JMRL, visit jmrl.org and click “Support Your Library."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.