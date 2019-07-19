James Madison announced Friday morning that Riley Stapleton, the Dukes’ leading receiver last season, will be suspended for the first three games of the upcoming season.
The discipline comes in the wake of a charge levied against Stapleton following a 2017 incident in Indiana, Pennsylvania, his hometown.
According to The Indiana Gazette, Stapleton pleaded no contest in April to a charge of false imprisonment, and was placed on probation for one year.
The charge came after Stapleton restrained his former girlfriend at a June 2017 house party.
She told the police, according to the Gazette, that Stapleton attempted to have indecent contact with her, before shoving her against a sink, and that he “[used] all his weight against her and was keeping her in place with his arm.” He also shoved her into the shower and turned the water on. Stapleton reportedly told the police two days later that he did not remember the incident because he was “blacked out” from alcohol consumption.
Stapleton, a 6-5, 226-pound fifth-year senior, led JMU with 62 catches for 710 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He started all 13 games and was named to the all-Colonial Athletic Association second team.
This year, Stapleton will miss the Dukes’ games at West Virginia on Aug. 31, at home against Saint Francis on Sept. 7 and at home against Morgan State on Sept. 14.
New Nike deal
Earlier this week, James Madison announced that it has entered into an apparel partnership with Nike as part of the BSN Sports Collegiate Select program. The five-year agreement went into affect on June 1. As part of the agreement, all JMU athletics programs will now be competing in Nike apparel.
“James Madison has enjoyed a previous partnership with Nike, but we are excited to expand our Nike relationship further to encompass all of our sports thanks to a partnership with BSN Sports,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said. “Apparel is a significant piece of brand representation and recognition, and Nike stands at the top when it comes to the college sports apparel industry. It is a key example of an outside entity recognizing the value of the JMU brand and seeking to invest in a relationship for mutual benefit.”