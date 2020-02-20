Nunes

Before ruling on whether to dismiss the lawsuit, an Albemarle County Circuit Court judge has ordered the media company McClatchy to respond to some discovery requests from Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

Nunes filed a $150 million defamation lawsuit against the company and a Virginia-based political operative last year, alleges an article published in the Fresno Bee newspaper defamed him.

McClatchy (which filed for bankruptcy last week) has pushed back against the lawsuit, arguing that Virginia is an improper venue for the lawsuit. Some legal experts have agreed with this argument, positing theories that Virginia may have been selected for its weaker journalistic protections.

Other court news

  • A Louisa teenager will likely be indicted as an adult after he was charged in the death of an elderly man during a home invasion in November.

Legal Terms for Non-Lawyers

A lot of jargon gets tossed around in court, often causing confusion. Though I try to define them as I go, they can add up quickly, so I figured why not teach a few (as I understand them).

First up is one you’ll see a lot in lawsuit: demurrer 

Per Merriam-Webster, a demurrer is “a response in a court proceeding in which the defendant does not dispute the truth of the allegation but claims it is not sufficient grounds to justify legal action.” 

This, in effect, means on face value a party doesn’t disagree with what’s being claimed but does disagree that what’s being alleged and believes it should be dismissed. Demurrers usually -- but not always -- come from the defendants. 

A judge often holds a hearing to determine the validity of a demurrer, which often results in amended complaints. 

Another helpful bit of information: demur essentially means “to object” in Latin.

Happenings in other courts

On the docket:

  • A motions hearing is set for March 3 in Louisa County Circuit Court for the case of a Confederate flag erected to spite Charlottesville public officials.
  • Also on April 14, attorneys for former Albemarle County pain management doctor, Mark Dean, are expected to argue motions to dismiss his case.

