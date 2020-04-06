Dear Students,
Once Upon a Time there was a librarian who loved meeting with her elementary students each day and connecting them with books and other ways to learn. She encouraged students to read all kinds of books, but especially loved sharing fairy tales and biographies, as those showed how other people throughout history had been young, just like them, and come through challenging times--just like them.
Now our school buildings are temporarily closed, and there is a virtual forest grown between us. We are learning how to reach you through it, and you are learning how to keep yourself safe and navigate through it. I want to remind you how many people care about you--each one of you. We will reach you, and we will learn happily ever after--together. And someday you will look back at this, and have quite a story to tell!
Sincerely, Ms. McGill
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.