Dear Students,

Once Upon a Time there was a librarian who loved meeting with her elementary students each day and connecting them with books and other ways to learn. She encouraged students to read all kinds of books, but especially loved sharing fairy tales and biographies, as those showed how other people throughout history had been young, just like them, and come through challenging times--just like them.

Now our school buildings are temporarily closed, and there is a virtual forest grown between us. We are learning how to reach you through it, and you are learning how to keep yourself safe and navigate through it. I want to remind you how many people care about you--each one of you. We will reach you, and we will learn happily ever after--together. And someday you will look back at this, and have quite a story to tell!

Sincerely, Ms. McGill

Tags

Load comments