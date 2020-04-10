Dear Seventh and Eighth Graders of Grymes Memorial School,

Until recently, your life was a virtual roller coaster. You were buckled in- happily chugging along, gripping the bar, and building up speed. Sometimes you longed to get off the ride….Your days were packed with activities- school, sports, chores, homework. You were in motion from the moment you lifted your head off the pillow until you flopped back down at night. Well, now that rollercoaster has jerked to a stop. Temporarily.

So unbuckle, jump onto solid ground, and find your balance. Take a look around. What do you see? An unscheduled block of time? Free space? Silence? Take it in…. and consider how you will fill it. Choose wisely. Before you know it, you will find yourself standing in line to get back on that ride. I’ll be right there, waiting to take your ticket!

With love,

Mrs. Yauger

Tags

Load comments