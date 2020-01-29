20200128_cdp_sports_uvahoops031.JPG

ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett (left) talks to Florida State Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton before a game against Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia defeats Florida State 61-56.

The mood in the postgame presser felt light after the Cavaliers gutted out a critical victory. Understandably, the Cavaliers enjoyed themselves after earning an important win.

Mamadi Diakite joined the presser late after stopping by a radio broadcast. As he entered, he received only the kindest of looks from Kihei Clark and Braxton Key.

Later, Diakite said, “I thought Braxton didn’t get any calls.”

Key quickly interrupted, saying, “Be quiet, you might get fined, bro.”

They trio enjoyed themselves after a thrilling day of ACC basketball. Even Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton appreciated the hard-fought game. He talked in his portion of the presser about his love for college basketball and the various discussions the game produces.

He called it “the greatest sport going on.”

As January winds down and March creeps closer, Hamilton won’t be alone in his love for college basketball. As Jon Rothstein likes to say, we sleep in May.

Buckle up, Virginia fans. The next two months should be fun.

