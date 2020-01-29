The mood in the postgame presser felt light after the Cavaliers gutted out a critical victory. Understandably, the Cavaliers enjoyed themselves after earning an important win.
Mamadi Diakite joined the presser late after stopping by a radio broadcast. As he entered, he received only the kindest of looks from Kihei Clark and Braxton Key.
Later, Diakite said, “I thought Braxton didn’t get any calls.”
Key quickly interrupted, saying, “Be quiet, you might get fined, bro.”
They trio enjoyed themselves after a thrilling day of ACC basketball. Even Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton appreciated the hard-fought game. He talked in his portion of the presser about his love for college basketball and the various discussions the game produces.
He called it “the greatest sport going on.”
As January winds down and March creeps closer, Hamilton won’t be alone in his love for college basketball. As Jon Rothstein likes to say, we sleep in May.
Buckle up, Virginia fans. The next two months should be fun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.