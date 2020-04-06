Dear Awesome 6th Graders,
First of all I hope you and your families are healthy and safe. I wanted to share that I was having so much fun teaching 6th grade this year and all of you are the reason why. We still have lots to learn and I'm happy that we will be learning together over the next several weeks. ....it will be different, but we are all in this together. :)
Miss you!
Mrs. Ackerman
P.S. Make sure you are getting outside for some fresh air and helping out at home!! :)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.