Dear Awesome 6th Graders,

First of all I hope you and your families are healthy and safe. I wanted to share that I was having so much fun teaching 6th grade this year and all of you are the reason why. We still have lots to learn and I'm happy that we will be learning together over the next several weeks. ....it will be different, but we are all in this together. :)

Miss you!

Mrs. Ackerman

P.S. Make sure you are getting outside for some fresh air and helping out at home!! :)

