Hello sweet kindergarten friends!

Oh my, how I miss seeing your bright eyes and beautiful smiles each day. Remember, your job is to be a safe, caring learner. You can do that at home, just like you do at school. Keep reading and writing. Explore the outdoors. See what you can do to be kind today. I know that you are making our world a better place. I believe in you! I am thinking of you each and every day.

Love, Mrs. Riordan

Tags

Load comments