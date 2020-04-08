While I miss you all so much and wish we could take on the rest of this year as intended, I hope that this time has brought you unique opportunities for learning about our community and the world. Whether it's trying out new recipes, planting a garden, or simply exploring your neighborhood, I can't wait to hear all about it in our virtual meetings or when we come back together in the fall. Stay connected, have a bit of fun, and remember that we're always here if you need us.

(hugs)

