To my amazing fifth graders,
I miss you all so much. I miss your hugs and your smiles and your laughter. I miss reading to you and talking about books. I miss you helping me figure out technology and I miss you asking me so many questions, including those that I can't answer. I miss your curiosity and your kindness and your love. I even miss your, on occasion, mischievous behavior. I hope that there will be a time, not so long from now, that we can get together again. Be safe, read every day, be kind to your siblings, and listen to your parents!! I love you!
Love,
Mrs. Smith
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.