To my amazing fifth graders,

I miss you all so much. I miss your hugs and your smiles and your laughter. I miss reading to you and talking about books. I miss you helping me figure out technology and I miss you asking me so many questions, including those that I can't answer. I miss your curiosity and your kindness and your love. I even miss your, on occasion, mischievous behavior. I hope that there will be a time, not so long from now, that we can get together again. Be safe, read every day, be kind to your siblings, and listen to your parents!! I love you!

Love,

Mrs. Smith

