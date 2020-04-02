This has been an awesome year. I had such an inspiring class. What amazed me the most was how much compassion and caring my students had for one another. They had each other's backs. When one student needed assistance, three were there in an instant. They knew the true meaning of "spreading the love." I will miss you all greatly. I looked forward to seeing your smiles each and every morning. You all have worked so hard and I am SO PROUD of you all. What fine 3rd graders you will all make!
