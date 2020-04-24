My Dear Students,

I miss you all very much! Spending time with you is the best part of my job as your teacher. Getting to talk with you, share stories and laugh is how we created such a wonderful bond this year. Even though learning looks different now, we can still talk, laugh and share our stories. I am here for you, always. Keep reading and writing! Send me your stories (after you edit, of course). Sorry, as your Language Arts teacher, you know I had to say it. I love you and we will get through this together by supporting each other.

Love, Ms. Gentry

