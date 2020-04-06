Dear Students,
I miss each one of you dearly and hope you and your families are doing well. I will always cherish the time we had together this year, and I hope each day you are able to find something that brings a smile to your face. I would love to hear from you, so please don't hesitate to say hi via email!
Love, Ms. Mason
