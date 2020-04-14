Hello my friends!!
I sure do miss your sweet faces and fabulous smiles! I hope you are finding time to read, explore, cook and bake with your family, laugh, smile, get outside, and write about all of your amazing adventures. Please remember to be a good listener, be respectful, responsible, and be kind always. Wash your hands and stay safe. I love you and I can't wait to see you soon!
Love you much,
Ms. Fears
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.