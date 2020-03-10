Standing at 5-foot-9, Kihei Clark often is the shortest player on the court. He’s almost certainly the shortest player on his team at any given time.
For a few moments Saturday against Louisville, time felt like it stood still. Clark felt like a giant. UVa fans had to pinch themselves to confirm they weren’t dreaming.
Clark took the ball in the post against Louisville guard Ryan McMahon. Normally, when Clark drives into the lane, he drives back out or kicks the ball out to someone else.
Not Saturday.
On Saturday, Clark turned his back to the basket and posted McMahon up. This was happening.
He used a few left-handed dribbles, feeling the defender on his back. He then turned to his right and shot a fadeaway in the lane. He made it.
“Yeah, I guess, it’s in my repertoire now,” Clark joked.
He looked comfortable making the move, but it certainly came as a surprise to those familiar with the UVa program.
“That made me smile,” Tony Bennett said. “I just looked at the bench and I’m like, ‘Wow.’”
The basket gave Clark two of his 18 points in the win over Louisville. The sophomore’s game has improved from a season ago, and now post-up moves can be added to his list of weapons.
“We’ll see if he’s gonna put out a teaching video on post moves or not,” Bennett quipped, “but that was pretty nice.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.