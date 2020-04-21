To my amazing first graders,

I miss each one of your sweet faces! There isn't a day that goes by that I don't think of you and recount all of the days we got to spend together! Having you all as part of our classroom community this year was an incredible adventure, one which I wouldn't trade for the world. So to Skylar, Scarlett, Jackson, Landric, Ryan, James, Allie, Alianna, Rebecca, Dallas, Adelaide, Benjamin, Pedro, Ender, Jack, Alexis, Emma, Nicole, and Rayna, until our next adventure, I send you all of my love today, tomorrow and always! Don't forget to rock and roll. Always remember it's a great day to have a great day. Lastly, you're never fully dressed without your smile!

With all of my love, 

