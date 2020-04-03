Hi my loves! I wanted to let you know that I miss you all every single day. I hope you are learning and exploring and doing amazing things. I know you are being great helpers to all the people around you. Please remember to smile, be kind, and have fun! I can't wait to hear about all of your adventures. Please know that I am thinking about you all the time, wondering what you are doing, and wishing we could still be together. You are going to be wonderful second graders, but you will always be my babies. 

Remember how very amazing and special you are!

--Mrs. Muddiman

