Hi my loves! I wanted to let you know that I miss you all every single day. I hope you are learning and exploring and doing amazing things. I know you are being great helpers to all the people around you. Please remember to smile, be kind, and have fun! I can't wait to hear about all of your adventures. Please know that I am thinking about you all the time, wondering what you are doing, and wishing we could still be together. You are going to be wonderful second graders, but you will always be my babies.
Remember how very amazing and special you are!
--Mrs. Muddiman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.