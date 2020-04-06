Dear Students,
This is a time in your life that you need to focus on your responsibilities and demonstrate your ability to show "grit." You will look back on this period and either be proud of your determination or have regrets about not doing more with this opportunity. Please don't spend your valuable and limited time doing things that you typically do. It is time for you to reach out and help others in a way that you have never done. One way could include sharing a positive words or doing something extra for a family member or friend.
It is also time for you to focus on your learning opportunities. Read something that enriches your life and provides you knowledge. The suggestions I'm giving you are the same ones that I am also striving to accomplish too. In closing, remember that we will come through this experience strong!
