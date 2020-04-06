Hey my little people!

I want you to know that we miss you, love you and think about you every day. I know things might be uncomfortable and unfamiliar right now, but remember what we always say: Be Problem Solvers, Not Problem Creators! We have solved many problems together, so this should be easy for you. Make sure to practice problem solving at home also.

Mrs. Caruso says to be kind and use nice words. Mrs. Pezalla says to remember to smile, laugh and dance.

Being with your families is the right thing for right now. Love your people and find at least one way to create joy each day. We look forward to seeing you when school opens. Please know that we will be looking for your faces at West Central Primary.

We love you all!

Mrs. Caruso, Ms. Hall, Mrs. Pezalla

