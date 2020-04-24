Dear RES Students,
I am so thankful to have the opportunity to write and communicate with you during our separation. I hope that you are finding joy in learning at home and spending time with your families. Enjoy this beautiful spring weather and play outside as much as possible! I miss you dearly and I cannot wait until we are reunited in August!
Love,
Mrs. Dunnavant
