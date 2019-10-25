Election Day, Nov. 5, 2019, is quickly approaching.
When it comes to the 20th District Delegate there is only one logical and correct choice, that being John Avoli!
John has the professionalism, education and experience that makes him the only qualified candidate for this very important post.
He is a graduate of the University of Virginia, receiving a Masters in school administration, going on to serve in many educational positions including principal of Stuarts Draft High School and Valley Vo-Tech.
In 1990 he started a long run on the Staunton City Council, serving 16 years, 14 as mayor.
During his tenure he was instrumental in numerous projects aimed at improving life in Staunton.
The following is just some of the highlights accomplished while he was serving on the Council.
» Renovation of the middle and elementary schools and a new library.
» Renovating Gypsy Hill Park and other public facilities.
» Construction of the West End Fire Station and the building of the Middle River Regional Jail and the juvenile detention home.
» Upgrades to the water treatment plant and water and sewer lines.
» The creation of Green Hills Industrial Park and a plan to develop the former Staunton Correctional Center.
» The creation of a Virginia and National Main Street program.
» Building of a new parking garage.
Over the past four decades, John has proven his ability and devotion to give back to the community, listening and keeping all citizens in mind.
There can only be one choice, that being John Avoli. He will proudly represent and fairly serve the citizens of Waynesboro and the entire district in Richmond.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.