» Mr. Alex-Zan presents the 12th Annual Summer Thinkshop with this year’s theme, “Imagination, Creativity, and Possibilities,” as a virtual event to be shown at 7 p.m. July 23 on Comcast Channel 14 and on YouTube. Guest speakers include Jelani Jones, 12-year-old creator of Lani Boo Bath Products, who started her business at the age of 9. Other highlights include: Erin Riley — Magician of Life; The Praise Warriors; vocalists Malique and Tripp; Selah Powe, creator of the The Kindness Campaign; and In-Touch segments with Dr. Leigh Ann Webb, Jefferson-Madison Regional Library and the Virginia Department of Health. (434) 202-0773.
» The Center offers guided tours of its new facilities at Belvedere at 11 a.m. and noon Thursday and Friday. Masks are encouraged. 540 Belvedere Blvd. (434) 974-7756.
» Wildrock offers the Tiny Trail Adventure, a socially distanced 90-minute hike along the Discovery Loop Trail with Tiny World exhibits and interactive play spaces along the way, on Monday. Reservations are required and available at wildrock.org. (434) 825-8631.
» IX Art Park hosts a walk-in Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday through Aug. 1. 522 Second St. SE. marketcentralonline.org (434) 465-5874.
» Charlottesville Parks & Recreation has reopened some of its facilities. All tennis courts are for open play only, no reservations; the parking lots at McIntire Park, Pen Park, Tonsler Park and Washington Park are open; athletic fields are open for instructional reservations only, no competition; the Sugar Hollow Reservoir, Charlottesville Skate Park and Meadowcreek Golf Course are open. Tee times are available by reservation. (434) 970-3260.
» Albemarle County has reopened some of its facilities. Playgrounds at Albemarle County schools and county parks are open, but not sanitized; shelters, picnic tables and grills are available for use; tennis and basketball courts are open for pick-up and non-organized play; athletic fields are open for pick-up and non-organized play; trails, open spaces and dog parks are open; and restrooms are sanitized daily. albemarle.org. (434) 243-7929.
