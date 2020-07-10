• Central Library offers a virtual Healthy Cooking class at 2 p.m. Saturday. Cecelia Baum will demonstrate how to make "unhealthy" foods healthier and how to incorporate plant-based foods. Details at jmrl.org.
• The Center has begun to offer in-person/on-site classes in addition to virtual classes. A demo of the Balance and Stabilization class is held on site at 11 a.m. Monday; an on-site discussion of traditional versus hybrid long-term care insurance is at 11 a.m., Monday. Charlottesville Camera Club hosts the online workshop “Rust and Ruin,” presented by photographer Don Rosenberger, at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The presentation features photos of old buildings, vehicles and other objects. Money & You with Jorgen Vik is offered on site at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Cybersecurity Basics: Protecting Your Personal Data at Home and Online is offered online from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday by Phil Jadeborg, CEO and founder of PJ Networks Computer Services, and focuses on the fundamental principles and best practices every home computer user should know to keep their personal and financial information safe from online threats; Dedollarization: U.S. Dollar and Global Economic Leadership is offered online from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday. 540 Belvedere Blvd. thecentercville.org. (434) 974-7756.
• Piedmont Virginia Community College offers virtual Veterans Education and Transition Services information sessions via Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday and July 22. Sessions are designed for new military students interested in using VA Educational Benefits at PVCC. Attendees will receive assistance with the application process for admissions and VA educational benefits. Important information about military exceptions for residency requirements, financial aid, career services, disability services and credit for prior learning also will be covered. Additional sessions are held in August. Details and registration are at pvcc.edu/student-services/veteran-dependent-or-active-duty-military.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.