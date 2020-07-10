Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... CENTRAL NELSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHWESTERN ALBEMARLE COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 630 PM EDT. * AT 547 PM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR WINTERGREEN, OR 14 MILES SOUTH OF WAYNESBORO, MOVING EAST AT 20 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...DAMAGING WINDS WILL CAUSE SOME TREES AND LARGE BRANCHES TO FALL. THIS COULD INJURE THOSE OUTDOORS, AS WELL AS DAMAGE HOMES AND VEHICLES. ROADWAYS MAY BECOME BLOCKED BY DOWNED TREES. LOCALIZED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. UNSECURED LIGHT OBJECTS MAY BECOME PROJECTILES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SHIPMAN, SCHUYLER, WINTERGREEN, NELLYSFORD, SCOTTSVILLE, ESMONT, LOVINGSTON, BRYANT, DAMON, NORTH GARDEN, COVESVILLE, ROCKFISH, GREENFIELD, KEENE, GLENDOWER, ALBERENE, ELMA AND FABER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...60MPH