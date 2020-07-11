» Eileen Wilcox of Charlottesville was named the recipient of The Kirkland Alumnae Prize Scholarship at Hamilton College’s in Clinton, New York, during its annual Class & Charter Day. The Kirkland Alumnae Prize Scholarship is awarded to an upperclasswoman who exemplifies the ideals of Kirkland College women, specifically initiative, creativity and ingenuity, and who has the ability to achieve objectives through self-directed academic and nonacademic pursuits. Wilcox is a junior majoring in physics.
» The sixth annual Alex-Zan’s “My Help List” Contest Winners have been chosen. The contest is a Thinking-Writing-Reading activity for students in kindergarten through 12th grade in Charlottesville and surrounding counties. Students shared their thoughts on the importance of helping others and five things they have done or can do to help someone. Harrison Rooney, a kindergartner at Cale Elementary School; Katie Thompson, a fourth-grader at Gordon- Barbour Elementary School; Jack Helmke, an eighth-grader at The Field School; and Brooke Martens, a ninth-grader at Fluvanna County High School, were honored.
» The Kiwanis Club of Charlottesville recognized the accomplishments of three graduating seniors from Key Clubs at local high schools with $500 scholarships in memory of long-time community leader and Kiwanian J. T. Graves. Jonathan Swap of Albemarle County High School, Chloe Kienzle of Western Albemarle High School and Hannah Alther of Monticello High School were selected by school officials for outstanding academic achievement and for inspiring leadership among their peers in community service.
» Thomas Jefferson Soil & Water Conservation District announces that Emma Manclark, a graduate of Western Albemarle High School; Mackenzie Fain, a graduate of Fluvanna County High School; and Moriah Moss, a graduate of Louisa County High School, are the 2020 College Scholarship Recipients. In addition to their scholastic accomplishments, Manclark, Fain and Moss demonstrate an active interest in natural resource conservation and protection and enthusiastically volunteer in their communities, while developing leadership skills among their peers.
» Local students have been awarded Capstone Awards at Mary Baldwin University. Victoria Moore of Mineral received the Top Honors: Posters II for the project “The Effect of Levonorgestrel on Breast Cancer Progression.” Eleanor Hilgart of Charlottesville received the 2020-21 Advisory Board of Visitors Capstone Senior Project Fellowship for the project “The effect of a biological scaffold in combination with basic fibroblast growth factor on wound healing activity of mouse fibroblasts.”
» Tenaska Virginia Partners LP, owner of Tenaska Virginia Generating Station near Scottsville, has awarded a $1,500 college scholarship to Cole Bohanon of Buckingham County High School. The scholarship recognizes good character, academic achievement and leadership. Bohanon is the son of Monica and Jason Bohanon of New Canton.
•Charlottesville native Stacey D. Garrett, assistant professor of higher education at Appalachian State University, recently received its Reich College of Education’s 2020 Outstanding Service Award. This award goes to a faculty member who “provides outstanding service consistently to appropriate agencies, makes consistent significant contributions to the department, college, university, and/or profession; and provides significant impact in the roles of professional leadership,” Garrett also received the Alternative Service Experience Outstanding Learning Partner award for her work with the International ASE program in Belize. Garrett is the granddaughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Marshall T. Garrett of Charlottesville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.