Mulch and bulk compost are for sale at the Ivy Material Utilization Center at a price of $30 per ton for mulch and $75 per ton for bulk compost. The mulch is ground from yard waste at the Ivy center. The bulk compost material, SoilBuilder, produced by McGill Environmental Systems, is an industrially produced, premium compost material that has been carefully screened and produced to meet the U.S. Composting Council's Seal of Testing Assurance Program. This material comes from McGill's Waverly facility, which is where compostable food waste from the McIntire Recycling Center and biosolids from the Moore's Creek Advanced Water Resource Recovery facility are composted. 4576 Dick Woods Road. (434) 295-3306.

 Piedmont Master Gardeners has suspended all in-person events but continues to offer online resources and programs on its website at  piedmontmastergardeners.org. The Horticultural Help Desk remains open to answer any plant-related questions by email and phone. Direct your questions to albemarlevcehelpdesk@gmail.com or leave a message at (434) 872-4583.

