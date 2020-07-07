With this pandemic, many things and lifestyles are changing. Will we get back to normal and the “good old days”? Probably not.
Of course, over the past 10 years, grocery stores have streamlined and customer service is at a minimum. We don’t have grocery clerks anymore, and, in most stores, we certainly don’t have butchers anymore. Grocery clerks are now checkers who operate the cash registers. I found out the other day that some of those are not working to avoid carrying the virus to their families at home.
Most of the meat comes packaged from a central warehouse of that grocery chain, be it Kroger, Giant, Food Lion, or Wegmanns. The display in the fish counter beckons customers, but it is all arranged from previously frozen fish that is held behind the counter in a freezer at a certain temperature. I asked one day if the fish was fresh and got a fresh answer: “Yes; it is kept frozen from the time of catching until the customer buys it.”
Oh, for the good old days, when the butcher said to me, “We just got in a leg of veal; would you like a nice roast?” The leg of veal is gone, and so is that wonderful butcher. He passed away years ago from a massive heart attack.
In the “good old days,” grocery shopping was a friendly event. You knew the clerks, had occasion to chat with other customers, and received a smile from the store’s personnel.
Those days are gone forever. I think we were a much better and friendlier society then. I don’t think I want to go back to the general store of the 1700 and 1800s, but a little common courtesy would be nice. People in those days knew the value of a dollar and what hard work was all about.
In the 1800s, boys who did not have farms to work on — the preachers’, lawyers’ and doctors’ sons — often started out as store clerks. The training they received stood them in good stead in other professions.
In particular, the country store turned out politicians. When Grover Cleveland’s father preached in Fayetteville, New York, young Grover clerked in the village store at $50 for his first year and was offered $100 for his second. Horatio Seymour, twice governor of New York (in 1852 and 1862), started out as a clerk in his father’s store in Pompey, New York. And let’s not forget Harry Truman, who was a clerk in a haberdashery store.
Many clerks stayed with the business and became shopkeepers. Few inherited the capital to own a store, but most of them saved it. In frontier communities, young men had few opportunities to spend money.
If they were frugal, at the end of the year, they had much of their earnings, as most of them lived with their parents, particularly in farming communities. “Willing to work” was the prime requisite of a clerk’s job in the days of the general store in the 1800s.
A clerk’s life in those days might be rushed and confining, but never dull. Almost everything that went on in town fanned out from the country store.
There was always coming and going in the store, and plenty of “sittin’,” too. On rainy days, farmers who couldn’t work outside came to the store to lounge a while with the regular “setters.” There were always chairs around the fireplace or potbellied stove. There were crackers in the barrel and someone to talk to.
A German peddler in the West warned his friends, “Don’t come out here to make a living peddling — everyone wants to go to the store for free gossip.” Sometimes the loafers got too much from the storekeepers and the clerks.
Clerks kept their sharp eyes on the loungers, moving a raisin barrel out of reach when a hand dipped too frequently, pushing a cuspidor suggestively closer, toning down horseplay and the teasing of cats and dogs that roamed the store, and the baiting of village unfortunates.
But the loungers had nothing to do all day but try for a laugh, and some of their witticisms made the rounds all over town. Even teetotalers had to smile when a town drunk, watching a pious deacon leave the store with a sack of meal on his shoulder, paraphrased the churchman’s words: “There he goes, poor old man, spending all that good money for meal. I’ll bet he ain’t got a drop of whiskey in the house.”
As stores grew more crowded with merchandise, loungers and loafers got pushed into corners, or sometimes into a little fenced-off space near the stove. When steam heat came into use, and stoves were no longer necessary fixtures, the loafers’ chairs and benches moved to the porch, or the sidewalk in front of the store. Supermarkets did away with those.
In the past 50 years, supermarkets have again allotted space for rest areas, sectioning off easy chairs for footsore shoppers or for their waiting companions. Many have established kiddie corners with toys for moppet-size lounges.
Today, the supermarkets and the super-super markets, such as Walmart, have become the modern versions of the old country or general store. Granted, 150 to 200 years ago, there were not as many items in the general store as in the supermarket of today. Times change, technology advances, and the population’s needs and wants change.
Be that as it may, we are customers, and the clerks should not forget to be polite, friendly and helpful to those who are shopping in their stores. For, eventually, the money we spend ultimately pays the clerks’ salaries.
Fifty years ago, in the early 1970s, the publication Changing Times predicted this for grocery shopping. In 10 years, there would be punch card shopping. Electronic machines would select and collect your groceries. There would be motorized and electronic pushcarts. There would be constantly changing lighting patterns inside the store and moving sidewalks from parking lots to the store’s door. Automatic check-out counters would add your bill, pack your groceries, and deliver your change — all without human guidance.
It has been 50 years since that prediction, and all we have today is a pandemic that is making grocery shopping more difficult. However, as my wise grandmother would say, “This, too, shall pass.” And, I will enjoy grocery shopping again.
