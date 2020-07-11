Stocks to grow, maybe fixed income of some sort to stabilize, and cash as a buffer.
That’s my starting point.
But some investors just aren’t willing or able to ride the stock market roller coaster, and fixed income might leave them short of their goals. These investors may want to consider annuities.
First, note that annuities come in many shapes and sizes. Here, I’ll provide a broad description of some of them.
Immediate annuities are the type many think of when they hear about annuities. You pay a principal amount to an insurance company in exchange for a periodic payment, often monthly, for the rest of your life.
Part of the appeal is that the payment is guaranteed by the insurance company, rather than being more directly linked to the stock or bond markets.
Some people worry about dying soon after purchasing an immediate annuity and seeing the bulk of the money go straight to the insurance company.
They may be able to add a minimum period — for example, 10 years — during which the payment goes to a named beneficiary in the event of their premature death.
A slight variation of the immediate annuity is the deferred annuity. You pay a principal amount to the insurance company in exchange for the promise of a periodic payment to start later, possibly as late as age 85.
A variable annuity, however, is very different. As the name indicates, the value of the policy varies with the investments.
A typical variable annuity invests the principal in mutual fund-like pooled investments. But these annuities also may add withdrawal or income guarantees calculated by specific formulas.
These formulas can result in higher future withdrawals, even if the investment value does not grow.
Similarly, you may be able to add a death benefit. That is, on your death, your heirs may receive more than the actual policy value.
A common knock on variable annuities is their expenses. Embedded fees can add up, and they also may come with surrender charges if you liquidate more than 10% within the first several years.
Even with the expenses, these annuities may fit your needs. Just make sure you know how much they cost.
When you buy annuities, also make sure to assess the financial strength of the insurance company whose annuity you’re considering. It’s all well and good if they show you nice hypotheticals, but how likely are they to be around to deliver on their promises decades down the road?
If you think these types of benefits could be helpful, consider taking a closer look with the help of an insurance agent or a financial advisor.
Good luck.
