How do you measure risk?
In the investment world, it’s settled practice to measure risk by standard deviation.
The less a portfolio moves up and down, the better.
But could it be that less volatility leads to lower returns in the long term?
The key term in that sentence is long term. Standard deviation, or risk, is typically measured by its annual number.
Twelve months. That is short term.
If we look at history, we see an interesting change in negative returns when we extend our time horizon.
According to Returns 2.0, since 1926, the stock market as measured by the S&P 500 lost value 46% of all trading days. At that rate, if you check your stock portfolio every day, you’d observe a drop 115 times per year.
That’s 115 times you could be tempted to sell.
If you only check your portfolio quarterly, you’d see a drop 32% of the time. And if you’re so calm and confident you only look once per year, you’d see a drop about one time out of four.
Further, if you wait five years, the frequency of a negative result is one in seven — and for 10 years, it’s one in sixteen.
Finally, during these almost 100 years, all 15-year periods have generated a positive return.
The longer you held your stocks, the less likely you experienced a loss.
I suggest the issue for stock investors is not so much avoiding short-term volatility as it is not to turn what may be temporary drops into permanent losses by selling.
According to Fidelity, from February until May of this year, one out of three of their investors ages 65 or older sold all their stock holdings.
Basically, they appear to have lost faith in stocks during the corona crash and bailed.
The vast majority of financial advisors and economists expect stocks to do better than bonds over multi-decade periods. So, in theory, shouldn’t we recommend using stocks, not bonds, when aiming for long-term portfolio growth?
Yet we advisors are typically trained to reduce short-term fluctuations.
You may at some point have filled out an investor profile questionnaire. You might have been calm while you did so and maybe even eager to impress the person reviewing your answers.
“If your stock portfolio drops 20% will you A) buy more, B) do nothing, or C) sell?”
Next question: “How about a 40% drop?”
It’s a bit like asking an army recruit if he’ll follow orders if the enemy starts shooting.
Don’t get me wrong. If you panic and sell because you can’t handle big drops, then you’re not cut out for an all-stock portfolio and should probably include more stable investments to help reduce the overall drops — even if that means lower long-term returns.
Some returns are better than none.
Reducing volatility in the short term quite possibly means you’ll have less money in the long term.
Look at it from the other side. If you accept the premise that more volatile investments have greater return potential, then, maybe you should embrace volatility?
Maybe it is exactly because of the volatility, as measured over a one-year period, that you are presented with the opportunity to increase your profits.
