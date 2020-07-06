» Albemarle County offers a virtual guided community conversation about Court Square with community members sharing their stories about memorialization, public space and Court Square at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Register for online or phone access at albemarle-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0kfuGgqj8jGtUKATqMUUBsmvaJjZyLaUvD.
» The Climate Reality Project holds its Spotlight On webinar series with “Spotlight On: Environmental Racism” from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday. The webinar features guest speaker the Rev. Gerald Durley, civil rights activist and board chair of Interfaith Power and Light. climaterealityproject.org/learn/spotlight-environmental-racism.
» The UVa Club of Charlottesville and the Environmental Resilience Institute will present a private conference call with Karen McGlathery to discuss “Natural Solutions to Climate Change.” McGlathery is professor of environmental sciences, director of UVa’s Environmental Resilience Institute, and director of the Virginia Coast Reserve Long-Term Ecological Research program. Call-in number and passcode will be emailed to participants upon registration via the confirmation email. You must have these details to access this call. eventbrite.com/e/uva-clubs-on-air-with-karen-mcglathery-registration-109413460606?j= 613406&sfmc_sub=45715669 &l=3437_HTML&u=9699123 &mi.
