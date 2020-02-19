This week’s Be There happenings start with a weekend of comedy and flow to musical events that span the centuries and range from cutting-edge composition to chart-topping country.
Comedy with resort comforts
Boar’s Head Resort is presenting its third annual LOL! Comedy Weekend on Friday and Saturday, and audience members are free to choose different ways to celebrate.
Friday’s entertainment gets underway at 6 p.m. with music from Downstairs Mixed Tape and a dinner buffet and bar. Emcee Maher Matta takes the stage at 8 p.m., followed at 8:15 p.m. by opener Chris Alan and at 9:15 p.m. by headliner Jesse Egan.
Saturday’s lineup also starts at 6 p.m. with No Charge Band and the opening of the dinner buffet and bar. Look for Matta at 8:15 p.m., opener Chelsea Shorte at 8:15 p.m. and headliner Robert Mac at 9:15 p.m.
The festivities are for ages 21 and older.
Tickets are $65 for show and dinner, or $30 for show only. If you’d like to make a weekend of it and sleep off Friday’s belly laughs, a weekend package with two nights’ accommodations, tickets to both evenings’ shows and dinner starts at $265 per night. There also is a comedy show package for $195 that doesn’t include dinner. Get the details at boarsheadresort.com/LOL2020.
The latest compositions
TechnoSonics is celebrating 20 years of fresh, up-to-the-minute music with a concert at 8 p.m. Friday at The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative and another Saturday at the University of Virginia’s Cabell Hall Auditorium.
Guest artist Ryoko Akama will be on hand for TechnoSonics XX: Sound, Object, Place.
Akama creates installations that combine sounds and sculptural works to explore ideas of silence, time and space. She often collaborates with other artists and musicians and composes text scores.
Friday’s concert is part of the Telemetry series, which brings the best of new music to The Bridge.
TechnoSonics is an annual festival that brings performers, composers and other music industry professionals to UVa to explore the latest in cutting-edge composition. To make sure everyone gets to hear what’s being written today, the concerts are free.
For details, go to music.virginia.edu/Telemetry-February2020.
Four decades of music
The Westminster Organ Concert Series is teaming up with the Charlottesville early music vocal ensemble Zephyrus to present “Lutheran Choral Vespers: The Reformation in the Renaissance” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Westminster Presbyterian Church. It’s a 40th-anniversary concert for the music series, which gives audiences opportunities to hear music from around the world on the church’s all-mechanical Baroque-style Taylor & Boody organ.
The singers of Zephyrus and director Megan Sharp will perform music for multiple choirs by Heinrich Scheidemann and Samuel Scheier with organist Jonathan Schakel. Their program will reconstruct a vespers service from early 17th-century Germany.
The concert is free. Plan to stick around for the reception, which will include a display of mementos and artifacts from the series’ first four decades — plus some prize drawings. The sanctuary is accessible to listeners using wheelchairs, and there is plenty of parking behind the church. For all the particulars, go to westminsterorganconcertseries.org.
Light up your weekend
From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Monticello will be a bright spot on Thomas Jefferson’s beloved mountaintop. “Monticello Reimagined: A Special Illumination and Tour” is presented as part of the international Gardens of Light initiative.
Here’s your chance to see the mansion gently gleaming after dark. Admission is $15. For details, go to monticello.org or dial (434) 984-9800.
We Back Tour
Jason Aldean is making his fifth musical visit to John Paul Jones Arena at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and he’s bringing his well-received We Back Tour with him.
Also performing will be Morgan Wallen and Dee Jay Silver.
Tickets range from $90.25 to $25.50, and parking is $15. Find out more at johnpauljonesarena.com.
Music and family ties
The Songmaker Series will be bringing singer-songwriters Sloan Wainwright and Mary Gordon Hall to the C’ville Coffee space at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Wainwright is known for her contralto voice, which glides from pop to folk to blues to jazz with ease.
Wainwright, who has 10 CDs to her credit, comes from a family tradition of writing and performing. She is the sister of Loudon Wainwright, sister-in-law of Kate McGarrigle and aunt of Rufus Wainwright, Martha Wainwright and Lucy Wainwright Roche.
Hall, known for her insightful songwriting and vocal harmonies, is a Middle Atlantic Song Contest winner who has spent decades as a public school teacher.
Tickets are $24 at the door and $20 in advance. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Learn more about the local series and its guests at facebook.com/events/2679766798767558/ or songmakerseries@earthlink.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.