After months of making substitutions and generally making do during pandemic grocery runs, summer is here. Finding delicious produce is a little easier, and you can't go wrong planning meals around your garden or farmers-market bounty — regardless of what is or isn't available in the meat case on a given trip.
One pantry staple has made a consistent appearance in the produce section since the stay-at-home orders went into effect, and summer is the perfect time to bring its sunny yellow exterior and crisp, tart interior into the spotlight.
Lemons are practical additions to your No-Cook Cooking kitchen in every season, but their bright flavor seems particularly suited to summer's hot days, grilled dinners and beauty challenges.
Lemons bring fiber to your plate or glass, plus an impressive amount of vitamin C. If you need help with iron absorption, an easy way is to add vitamin C; think of adding lemon juice to a honey mustard dressing on a salad of spinach or kale.
Instead of perching a lemon wedge on the rim of your glass, use a mandoline to make thin lemon slices and add them directly to a pitcher of iced tea or water. Slice a lime, too, and enjoy the clean, summery colors and fragrances in your glass.
Make a few more slices if you're using the reliable old-school foil-wrap method to cook fish on the grill. They will add flavor, moisture and a bright shot of acid to complement and balance any butter or olive oil you've tucked into in the foil packets.
Lemon juice can offer a lighter note than vinegar in summer versions of your favorite marinades and salad dressings, too. Consider replacing half the vinegar with freshly squeezed lemon juice, or more if you prefer. A splash of lemon juice, olive oil and white wine can enliven a summer stir-fry of chicken and fresh vegetables. Add a sprinkle of fresh herbs for an appealing finish.
They're effective secret weapons against oxidation, too. If you're eating fresh foods that tend to turn brown quickly, like apples or avocados, a quick squeeze of lemon juice can help them keep their appetizing colors longer. (That's one reason why limes are so important in guacamole.)
Summer's heat, humidity and extra sun exposure can be tough on skin and hair, and lemons have been used for generations in countless beauty hacks. Many people squeeze fresh lemon juice into water and use it as a rinse to help get styling product buildup, errant sunblock residue and workout sweat out of hair before shampooing and conditioning. Others like the subtle natural lightening effect created by diluting lemon juice with water, combing it into hair and allowing to dry while spending time in the sun.
Dabs of lemon juice can help dry up blemishes without harsh chemicals. Mixed with salt or sugar, lemon juice can make a refreshing and gentle exfoliator for flaky skin. And if you've been wearing a lot of dark nail polishes lately, lemon juice can help remove those cloudy yellow stains from your nails.
If you'd like to freshen up your kitchen, add a little lemon juice to the non-toxic DIY cleaners you make from vinegar and baking soda. Lemon juice also can help stainless steel flatware, pots and pans regain their shine. Experimenting with your own natural, homemade household cleaners can help counter the frustration of seeing those empty shelves in the cleaning products aisle.
Microwave sliced lemons briefly in a bowl of water to make cleaning that long-neglected sticky interior easy; all you'll need to do is wipe the steamy surfaces clean. Your kitchen will smell wonderful. And before you toss squeezed lemons into the compost pile, leave them in the fridge overnight to freshen stuffy air.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.