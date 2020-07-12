The COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges for substance use prevention and recovery. According to the Virginia Department of Health, the rate of emergency department visits for drug overdoses among Virginia residents in early 2020 is at the highest level since 2016, with the most significant impact in Southwest and Central Virginia. The impact of the pandemic can increase several risk factors, which are important for communities, families and individuals to consider.
Employment and financial concerns, fears about getting sick, and other stressors related to the pandemic can be risk factors for substance misuse. The lack of a regular routine, such as getting up to shower and go to work or school, also can be a challenge. Physical distancing required during the pandemic can lead to social isolation, which can dramatically increase the risk of both initiating substance misuse and relapse.
If these factors create risk, it is important to consider protective factors that may help prevent substance misuse or relapse during this time. Stress reduction activities such as exercise, limiting the news or social media, and getting sleep and healthy meals are critical for staying healthy. Strengthening social support is also an important way to prevent substance use concerns. Making regular plans to connect with the people you care about through video calls, phone calls, or walks in the park may be more effective than you might expect in supporting someone’s recovery at this time.
For parents who are concerned about their children, developing good communication skills can help parents catch problems early. Find a good time when you have full focus for a conversation by turning off devices, have a plan for the discussion by gathering your thoughts in advance, and set a timeframe for the discussion so that your child knows what to expect. Access to drugs or alcohol for teens often happens through social sources, such as a friend or family member. This means that it is important to be aware of substances in your household, and do things like safely storing or disposing of prescription medication. To learn more about this, go to helphappenshere.org/safedisposal.
If you’ve been thinking about confronting a potential substance use issue, now might be a particularly good time to take action for yourself and your loved ones. Normal routines have been disrupted by the pandemic, and it’s easier to see what matters most in life and make a change. Region Ten is always a good starting place to determine the kinds of treatment support that would be most helpful. Appointments are available by phone or virtually by calling (434) 972-1800.
Once someone has begun the journey to recovery, having a supportive recovery community can be very important. There are many recovery support groups being offered virtually, including AA and NA, as well as SMART Recovery groups at On Our Own. To find out more about group options, go to helphappenshere.org/coronavirus.
Given the impact of the pandemic, it is an especially important time to support harm reduction strategies that reduce negative consequences associated with drug use. Virginia has new legislation that went into effect July 1 that prevents arrest if drugs or paraphernalia are present when someone calls 911 after an overdose. Calling for help during an overdose and carrying Narcan can save lives. Region Ten is now offering free virtual REVIVE classes and access to Narcan on the first Thursday of every month. To sign up for a free REVIVE training, call (434) 906-2820.
Finally, more than ever, we need to approach addiction without stigma. These are difficult times, and stigma and discrimination can be significant barriers to people with substance use challenges getting the care and support they need.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.