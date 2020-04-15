To my Awesome Math Students,

Always remember that with effort, you can master any math concept! I am missing each of you more and more everyday that we are out of school. I hope that you are helping in the kitchen with measuring - love those fractions! Look around you - there are lots of opportunities to apply your amazing math skills. To my 5th graders - you are going to rock math next year. To all my other students in K - 4 - I am looking forward to seeing you next year. Get out that deck of cards or pair of dice and have fun!! Remember to always be kind!

Ms. Linda Haselton

K-5 Math Intervention Teacher

