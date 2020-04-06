We’ve been out of school for almost 3 weeks, and I can’t wait to see your faces again.

You may remember that I was planning a visit to my Mom in South Africa over break. She is now lock-down at a frail care facility in Port Alfred. I planned to bring her a book that I loved, A Gentleman in Moscow. I decided that we could still “share” the book, so now I call her at 7:30 am every morning (it’s 1:30 pm there) and I read it to her for 45 minutes. It’s perfect: it’s about a Count placed under house arrest after the Bolshevik revolution. I really enjoy reading and the ritual gives some shape to my days. I hope you have found something to give your days shape. Let me know what it is if you have a chance.

Be well and creative. Bake something delicious.

