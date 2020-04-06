Dear Shelby, Gabby, Jillian, Ariyanna, Eden, Callie, Charlie, Noah, Will, Mae, Heath, Baker, Trey, Willy, Quinon, Richard, Jacob, Charlie, Caitlin, Sydney, Saterica, and Lacey,
Hello Stone-Robinson Eagles! We had a wonderful time together this year. I enjoyed every day with you - from first day butterflies, to hiking on the nature trail and reading in the outdoor classroom, to filling our birdfeeders and exploring Jamestown, and even making Halloween punch and 3D snowflakes. My favorite part of our time together was our morning meetings where we started each day. You all showed C.A.R.E.S. with sincere greetings, relevant shares, and fun games. I will forever be grateful for each of you, and you all will always have a special place in my heart. I’ll always be your fourth grade teacher, and I’m always here for you!
With much love and gratitude,
Ms. Shifflett
