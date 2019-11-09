PREP FOOTBALL
Blue Ridge reaches state final
Iceysis Lewis scored the go-ahead touchdown with 2:40 to go and the Blue Ridge football team held off Christchurch to earn a 43-40 victory in the VISAA Division II state semifinals on Saturday in St. George.
The Seahorses had a chance to tie or take the lead after Lewis' touchdown, but the Barons forced a turnover on downs en route to the victory. Blue Ridge will face North Cross in the state championship game next Saturday.
Fork Union falls in state semifinals
Walker Wallace had eight catches for 113 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 1 St. Christopher’s pulled away from No. 4 Fork Union in the second half to advance to the VISAA Division I state title game with a hard-fought 28-14 win in Richmond.
Wallace had six receptions and a touchdown in the first half alone. But St. Christopher’s struggled to take control of the game early on, despite dominating the first half time of possession 14:31 to 9:29.
The Blue Devils outgained the Saints 171-130 in the first half, largely thanks to V’Jon Hampton’s 80-yard touchdown run on the first play of a Fork Union drive during the second quarter. Hampton finished with 122 yards and the TD on 16 carries.
