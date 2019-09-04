WILLIAMSBURG — Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall and William & Mary coach Mike London will, presumably, meet at midfield before their teams play Friday night at Scott Stadium.
A penny for their thoughts?
Mendenhall, who succeeded London at UVa, expressed on more than one occasion, in unflattering terms, his view of what he inherited when he was hired in December of 2015. In Mendenhall’s first game at Virginia’s coach, the Cavaliers were beaten by FCS member Richmond, 37-20.
“I have a clear reference point now of where we are starting from,” Mendenhall said after the loss. Speaking of his players, he added, “I think they want to be resilient, and I think they want to believe and have new habits. But there is some history here, and there was some reversion to it today.”
Mendenhall appeared in June of 2018 before the UVa Board of Visitors. Speaking of his first team meeting with the Cavaliers, Mendenhall said, “I’ve never been more sad in my life. These players were despondent, dejected and in despair. And the best players were on the verge of quitting. They could not, or would not, make eye contact.
“They sat with body language that reflected lack of confidence, lack of desire and hopelessness. The entire first year was nothing other than building habits of individual capability. It had nothing to do with football, as you saw on the field [2-10]. If you were in business, it would be lesser than taking over a start-up. You would be taking over a program that was in bankruptcy. Then you build to start-up level. Year 1 just got us barely to start-up level. We added football in Year 2.”
Mendenhall also said in that meeting with the board of visitors, “I believe we have 27 ACC-caliber football players on our roster today.”
Later in the session, he added that the Cavaliers are “seeing what leadership looks like.”
On Tuesday at W&M’s Laycock Center, London responded to the theme of Mendenhall’s words by saying, “When you come into a place to change the culture, you come in and you evaluate it and you assess it. We all do it. Whatever his assessment of the program is at that time, that’s his assessment, as mine was coming in [at W&M]. Having [taken over programs] more than a couple of times, you go into a place and you give those types of assessments.
“I do know players graduated there [at UVa]. I still have contact with a lot of players that I recruited that have gone on and done well. I feel good about them becoming educated men. And that’s what it’s all about is that whole process of it.
“So, [Mendenhall] has garnered a lot of support with the people that he has in place now, and that’s good for him, it’s good for the players that I’m happy for. ... He’s done a good job of putting his team together. Give him all the credit for back-to-back bowl game opportunities and things like that.
“There’s no animosity here with me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.