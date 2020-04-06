Dear Favorite Students,

I am so sorry that we did not get to have our final months together. I will never forget our English class. Each of you in your unique way has something that makes you amazing. Follow that passion and show the world that part of you. If we have learned anything from our current situation is to not take anything for granted. You should strive to be yourself and be completely, undeniably happy. Remember to take care of yourself and spend time doing what you love. You can do great things, but you don’t have to do it all. The hardest path is often the worst to travel on in the moment, but having made it through, you will find your success all the more satisfying. Take that road. I wish you the best in traveling it.

Best of wishes and keep moving forward, my friend.

–Define

