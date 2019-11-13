A Madison County woman was killed after apparently losing control of her car and crashing on Route 607 Tuesday morning, according to state police.

The crash occurred at 7:45 a.m. on Route 607 (Ridgeview Drive) just south of Route 640 (Wilderness Road), Virginia State Police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

A 2003 Jeep Cherokee was traveling south on Route 607 when the driver lost control, ran off of the right side of the roadway, struck a mailbox, over-corrected, ran off of the left side of the roadway and overturned.

The driver of the Jeep, Melonie S. Spindle, 35, of Madison, was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. Spindle was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where she later died.

Two passengers in the Jeep, a 15-year-old male, and 13-year-old female, both of Madison, also were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Neither passenger was wearing a seat belt, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

