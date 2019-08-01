Guidelines: The deadline for submitting community calendar items is 3:30 p.m. Monday for that week’s paper. (The deadline moves up to Friday before all major holiday weeks.) Items are subject to editing and may be sent via email to news@madison-news.com. They may also be sent by U.S. Mail to Editor, Madison County Eagle, P.O. Box 325, Madison, VA 22727. Please include a contact person’s name and phone number. Due to the volume of items received, The Eagle cannot always run announcements from out-of-county organizations.
SATURDAY, AUG. 3
BEAHM REUNION
The Beahm Family reunion will be held Aug. 3 at the Brightwood Ruritan Clubhouse. Bring a covered dish to share. Lunch will begin at approximately noon.
SUNDAY, AUG. 4
HEALTHY COOKING SCHOOL
Healthy Cooking School will continue Aug. 4 at 2 p.m. with pasta making and Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. with wraps, burgers and loaded potatoes. Free admission. Classes are held at the War Memorial Building, second floor. For information, call (540) 603-0275 or (909) 559-6020 or email coachmarguerite@gmail.com.
FRIDAY, AUG. 9
BOX LUNCHES
The Madison County Woman’s Club will again be delivering delicious fried chicken box lunches to area businesses Aug. 9. Individuals are also invited to place orders for self pick-up. Lunches are $9 and proceeds provide for the club’s mission outreach projects including college scholarships and money for area food banks. To place an order and/or for more information, call Frances at (540) 497-3187 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., by Aug. 5.
SATURDAY, AUG. 10
SEASONAL FOREST STROLL
A seasonal forest stroll will be held at James Madison’s Montpelier Aug. 10, 10 a.m. to noon. Join Master Naturalists and Montpelier’s Curator of Horticulture for a stroll through the historic landmark and demonstration forests, learn about the dynamic history of the forests including use, preservation and management over the last two centuries. Discover how the land is cared for today. This family-friendly two-hour walk is best suited for those comfortable with light hiking. The cost is $10 per person. Meet at the visitor center. For more information or to register, www.montpelier.org/events. In case of inclement weather, call 672-2728, ext. 141 or 252.
TUESDAY, AUG. 13
BACK PAIN
A free health matters program on treating and preventing lower back pain will be presented by Chris Gettle, physical therapist at Culpeper Medical Center Rehabilitation, Aug. 13 at noon in the conference room at Powell Wellness Center, 1005 Golf Drive, Culpeper. For more information, contact Patrice Barklund, PWC Fitness Manager, at (540) 445-5395 or pbarklund@culpeperwellness.org.
FRIDAY, AUG. 16
BOOK WORLD MEETS WINE WORLD
The fifth event in the third-Friday series, “Book World Meets Wine World” will be held Aug. 16, 3 p.m. to sunset at Revalation Vineyards to benefit the Literacy Council of Madison County and its adult education services. Author Mark O’Connell will give a talk at 6 p.m. and sign copies of his books throughout the event. Grioli’s Mobile Kitchen will be on site 5-7:30 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and enjoy the sunset.
SUNDAY, AUG. 18
MCHS MEETING
The speaker for the Aug. 18 quarterly meeting of the Madison County Historical Society will be Steve Hoffman who will present “Old Madison Stores.” All of the stores about which he will speak are now closed and include blacksmith shops, distillers, farmers, doctors and tanners. The meeting will be held in the county administration offices auditorium at 2 p.m.
MONDAY, AUG. 19
BLUE RIDGE CHORALE
OPEN HOUSE
The Blue Ridge Chorale will host an open house Aug. 19, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West Street, Culpeper. Find out what the chorale is all about, meet members and pre-register for the winter season. Rehearsals are Mondays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church and will begin Aug. 29. Come early to the first rehearsal to complete registration if not already done. Registration can also be done online at www.brcsings.com. Call (540) 219-8837 with any questions.
TUESDAY, AUG. 20
MCRW MEETING
Award winning American author Blaine Pardoe will be the guest speaker at the Aug. 20 Madison County Republican Women’s meeting 6-8:30 p.m. at the Madison Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Pardoe is known primarily for writing science fiction books, business management books, military history and true crime works. He will be giving a Washington update. The menu will be summer surprise with great sides and desserts by members. Dinner is $8. For more information, call 923-4109.
FRIDAY, AUG. 23
TREE AND SHRUB
IDENTIFICATION SERIES
Virginia Cooperative Extension will host a tree and shrub identification series starting Aug. 23, 10 a.m. to noon at Montpelier. The series will continue Aug. 30, Sept. 6 and Sept. 13. For more information and to register, contact the Culpeper Extension Office at (540) 727-3435 or heather18@vt.edu. Registration is required.
SUNDAY, AUG. 27
WOODARD FAMILY REUNION
The family of William Albert Woodard and Elizabeth Fincham Woodard and all their descendants, family and friends are invited to attend the Woodard family reunion Aug. 27. Bring a dish to share and family pictures and stories to share. For more information, contact Jim Lillard at (540) 229-1617 or Evelyn Racer at (540) 810-8921. Come and honor their family mountain heritage.
SATURDAY, AUG. 31
NATURE EXPLORATION
Learn about insect friends and foes Aug. 31, 10 a.m. to noon. Join this family-friendly small group experience through gardens, fields and forests to discover Montpelier’s buzzing bugs, winged wonders and creepy crawlers. Learn the difference between insects and bugs, butterflies and moths and those that are helpful or harmful. The walk may involve some moderate hills and is suitable for elementary age children and up. The cost is $10 per person. Meet at the visitor center. For more information or to register, www.montpelier.org/events. In case of inclement weather, call 672-2728, ext. 141 or 252.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 5
BROWN BAG SEMINAR
The Small Business Administration and Small Business Development Center in Culpeper will host a series of brown bag breakfast seminars at the Culpeper County Library. The events will take place Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5, 8-9:30 a.m. These seminars will provide avenues of discussion to include ways to finance, manage, grow and nuture and locate the resources to plan a business strategy. Light morning refreshments will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their brown bag breakfasts along with a hunger for business savvy topics. For more information, contact David Reardon at (540) 727-0638 or dreardon@lfcc.edu. No registration required.
MONDAY, SEPT. 16
FREE MEDICARE 101 SEMINAR
A free medicare 101 seminar will be held Sept. 16, 6-7:30 p.m. at Grace Health and Rehab Center of Greene County, 355 William Mills Drive, Stanardsville. Refreshments will be provided. RSVP to Michelle Pitts at (434) 985-4434.
SATURDAY, Sept. 21
MCHS CLASS OF 1969 PICNIC
The MCHS Class of 1969 will gather Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. for a fall picnic at the duck farm near Hebron Lutheran Church. Fried chicken and iced tea will be provided. Please bring a dish to share and a lawn chair. We’ll enjoy catching up and having new conversations about the possibility of another event in the spring.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 26
LIGHT UP THE NIGHT
Join Grace Health and Rehab of Greene County in lighting up the night Sept. 26, 5-8 p.m. Remember all of the facility’s residents, personal loved ones and those who have gone on before us. There will be live music, refreshments and paper lantern decorating. Lanterns will be released once the sky becomes dark. Please RSVP by Sept. 2 to Michelle Pitts at (434) 985-4434. Grace Health and Rehab is located at 355 William Mills Drive, Stanardsville.
NOTICES
MASTER NATURALIST TRAINING
Old Rag Master Naturalists are accepting applications to become a master naturalist. A basic training class, limited to 15 students, will be held starting in March and running for 14 weeks. The class will be held Mondays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the VFW in Culpeper. The cost is $170. For more information, visit oldragmasternaturalists.org.
AUCTION ITEMS NEEDED FOR LIBRARY
The Madison County Library is collecting donations for its fall benefit auction, “Treasures of the Blue Ridge.” Bring donations to the library during regular hours. The silent auction will be held for three weeks Sept. 23 – Oct.11 and the live auction will be held Saturday, Oct. 12. For more information, contact the library at 948-4720 or visit madisoncountyvalibrary.org.
JOIN THE LITERACY COUNCIL
Become a member of the Literacy Council of Madison County. Dues are $25 and may be paid at the council office, 110 N. Main Street, Suite A. Payment may also be mailed to PO Box 575, Madison, VA 22727. Members are entitled to a vote at general membership meetings and also support the only organization in Madison County that offers education services to adult residents of the county.
SKYLINE CAP HEAD START
Skyline CAP Head Start is a free preschool program for 3 to 5-year-old children from income eligible families. Applications for the 2019-2020 school year are now being accepted. Children must be 3 years old by September 30, 2019. Children with special needs are encouraged to apply. We serve children in the counties of Madison, Greene, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page. For more information, please call Fay Butcher at 540 948-3916, extension 110 or check online at www.skylinecap.org.The office is located at 532 S. Main Street, Madison.
VOLUNTEER TO DRIVE
Become a volunteer driver to assist people in the community who are over 60 or disabled and who depend on transportation support to get to the doctor, grocery store or pharmacy. Volunteer driving is a simple, low cost, but high impact way of giving back to the community. Getting started is easy. Call 829-5300 or visit www.fams.org to ask questions or complete a short application. Drive when and where you want.
MESA THRIFT SHOP
MESA’s ThriftShop sells used goods, clothing, books, household items and furniture donated by members of the public. Proceeds benefit MESA’s emergency fund which helps support and empower families in crisis. Visit www.mesamadisonva.org or call (540) 948-4427 for more information. The ThriftShop is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month.