Church bulletins

SATURDAY, Aug. 3
WUMC YARD AND BAKE SALE
Walkers United Methodist Church on Orange Road will hold a yard and bake sale Aug. 3 at 7:30 a.m. Lunch will be available. Enjoy bargains, treasures and friendships.
PEACH FESTIVAL
Westover United Methodist Church, 2801 Fredericksburg Road, Ruckersville, will have its annual peach festival Aug. 3, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy food, peach desserts and live entertainment by the Stanardsville Quartet, Hi Horse Cloggers and Rivanna Winds starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast is $8 8-11 a.m. and includes pancakes with peach sauce, sausage gravy over biscuits, sausage, eggs, juice and coffee. Children 10 and under eat free. A plate of two crepes is $5. Lunch will start at 11 a.m. and is $5 per plate. It includes a hotdog, chips, drink and dessert (peach cake, pie or cobbler with ice cream). Order peach cakes for $16 or a half-cake for $10. Pie and cobbler can be ordered for $8 each. Call (434) 985-2709 or (434) 985-2215 by July 26 to order. Peaches will also be available for purchase. Proceeds benefit Westover’s building fund and the Greene Alliance of Church and Community Efforts.
SUNDAY, Aug. 4
CGBC HOMECOMING
Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Brightwood, will have its homecoming service Aug. 4. Pastor Charles A. Hall of St. John Baptist Church, Alexandria, along with his church, choir and congregation will be the guest speaker. Service will begin at noon with lunch following.
MONDAY, Aug. 5
SFBC HOMECOMING/REVIVAL
Swift Ford Baptist Church will have its annual homecoming revival services Aug. 5-9 with devotions at 7 p.m. and the service at 7:30 p.m. The guests will be: Monday, the Rev. S.D. Hopkins and the Nazareth Baptist Church, Orange; Tuesday, the Rev. Phyllis Williams and the White Oak Run Baptist Church, Rapidan; Wednesday, the Rev. Steven Miller and the Mount Zion Baptist Church, Ruckersville; Thursday, the Rev. DeWayne Robinson and the Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Culpeper; and Friday, the Rev. Jerome Gibson and the Rising Zion Baptist Church, Jeffersonton. Homecoming will be held Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. The pastor Arthur L. Greene, Sr. will bring forth the word. Lunch will immediately follow. At 2:30 p.m. bishop Baltimore from the International Community Baptist Church will be the guest preacher. For questions, contact brother Tony Jasper at (540) 229-5367 or sister Barbara Arrington at (540) 729-9527.
SUNDAY, Aug. 11
FCC HOMECOMING/REVIVAL
Fairview Christian Church, 1893 Wolftown-Hood Road, will host homecoming Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. with lunch following. Revival will be held Aug. 12-16 at 7 p.m. Featured musical guests will be Buelah Land Quartet at the 11 a.m. service Sunday and Promised Land Quartet at the Friday service. More information regarding speakers and special music can be found at fairviewchurchhoodva.com.
MUBC HOMECOMING/REVIVAL
Homecoming and revival services will be held at Main Uno Baptist Church Aug. 11-14. Sunday morning worship service will be preached by pastor Darnell M. Lundy. The guest preacher for the 3 p.m. service will be the Rev. Kelvin Hawkins of St. John Baptist Church, Cobham, along with his choir and congregation. Monday through Wednesday services will begin with devotions at 7:30 p.m. and worship at 8 p.m. The guests will be: Monday, the Rev. Steve Miller of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Advanced Mills; Tuesday, the Rev. Carolyn Dillard of Zion Hill Baptist Church, Keswick; Wednesday, the Rev. Dr. Lehman Bates of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Charlottesville.
SUNDAY, Aug. 18
ERBC HOMECOMING/REVIVAL
Elk Run Baptist Church will host its annual homecoming celebration Aug. 18 at noon. Lunch will be served after the worship service. The Rev. James Hudson, pastor of the Wharton Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, Clarksville, is the guest along with his choir and congregation. Revival will be held Aug. 19-21 at 7:30 p.m. The guests will be: Monday, the Rev. Lawrence Hutchison, associate pastor of Beulah, Eggbornsville; Tuesday, the Rev. S.D. Hopkins, pastor of Nazareth, Orange; and Wednesday, the Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Hackley, pastor of Bethel, Mitchells. For information, call pastor Maurice C. Evans at 661-9628.
SATURDAY, Aug. 24
RHBC YARD/BAKE SALE
AND FISH FRY
Rock Hall Baptist Church will host its annual yard and bake sale and fish fry Aug. 24 at 7 a.m. Tables for vendors or the community will be $25. A food truck will be onsite for breakfast and lunch. For more information, call 661-9771. The rain date will be Sept. 7.
Notices
MUMC READING TIME
Madison United Methodist Church, 505 S. Main Street, will host a children’s reading program Thursdays at 10 a.m. There will be time for being read to, time to read to Hope the black Labrador and time to play on the new playground. All ages welcome. Water and light refreshments available.
RPUMC READING TIME
Rose Park United Methodist Church, 318 Shelby Road, will host a children’s reading program Tuesdays at 10 a.m. There will be time for being read to, time to read to Hope the black Labrador and time to play on the new playground under the shade of oak trees. All ages welcome. Water and light refreshments available.
MEN’S MINISTRY MEETINGS
New Fellowship Christian Center’s Men’s Ministry meets at 6:30 P.M. every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month. For additional information, contact (540) 407-4209.
or the church at (540) 672-3869.
JAC SERVICE
Jesus is the Anchor Church at Burnt Tree Grange will have service at 11 a.m. Sundays with pastor Shirley Dodson.
SSEC WOMEN’S GROUP
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church’s Women’s Group, “The Order of Daughters of the King” is a spiritual sisterhood of women dedicated to a life of prayer, service and evangelism, making a commitment to Jesus as savior and following him as Lord of their lives. For more information, visit www.ststephensculpeper.net.
MAD QUILTS
Madison Quilters Guild meets 7 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at Madison Presbyterian Church. The meetings are for beginners to advanced. For information, message the group on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/madisonquilters or email madisonquiltersguild@gmail.com.
BCBC
Join Beth Car Baptist Church for its midweek Bible study for all ages Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. and for the men’s prayer group and coffee Fridays at 6:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday Bible school is held at 9:45 a.m. for all ages with nursery provided followed by worship at 11 a.m.
HOLY COMMUNION
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church hosts three Holy Communion services each week at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 12 p.m. Wednesday. Childcare is available for the Sunday service 9 a.m. to noon. The church is located at 115 N. East Street, Culpeper. For more information, visit www.ststephensculpeper.net.
MEN’S GROUP
The brotherhood of St. Andrew offers men and boys the discipline of prayer, study and service to follow Christ and bring others into his kingdom. Newcomers are welcome to join for breakfast each Tuesday at 7 a.m. For more information, call 825-8786, email ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or visit www.ststephensculpeper.net.
Thursdays, noon until 12:30 p.m., people are invite to join others to pray for requests that have been given to the Spiritual Care Support Ministries Center via email, snail mail, telephone or verbally. If you have a need, there is an opportunity during this hour for them to pray for you. Are you suffering from depression, cancer, illness of any kind? Grieving? Are you spiritually ill? Let them pray for you! The Spiritual Care Support Ministry Center is at 76 W. Shirley Ave. in Warrenton. This is non-denominational and free. Learn more at www.scsm.tv or call Chaplain Liz Danielsen at (540) 349-5814 for information and directions.