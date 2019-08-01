Another longtime employee is hanging up their Madison County hat.
Last week, a reception was held honoring Madison County Building Official Wes Smith. Smith is retired Wednesday after 21 years with the county, first as building inspector and later as building official. He joins recent longtime employees turned retirees V.R. Shackelford, III who retired last year after 42 years of service as the county attorney and Betty Grayson who retired in April after 43 years with the county’s planning and zoning department.
Smith began his employment with the county Dec. 7, 1998. He first served as the building inspector and was later promoted to building official. According to a resolution enacted by the board of supervisors, he has been accessible to the public, providing helpful guidance with respect to regulations and policies administered by his office. A Madison native, he also is also knowledgeable about the county and its residents and always treated everyone in a cheerful and professional manner.
“Kenneth ‘Wes’ Smith has earned the respect of all as a community leader and for his competence, diligence, integrity and devotion to Madison County and throughout his years of service, [he] has performed his job duties competently and effectively and has generously dedicated his skills and talents to support the board of supervisors, county staff and the citizens of Madison County,” supervisors stated via the resolution, which thanked him for his many years of service.
“You’ve always led with your heart and done your work pride fully,” supervisor Jonathon Weakley said.
Former county planning commissioner Steve Hoffman also thanked Smith for his service.
“It’s not an easy job, sometimes it boils down to right and wrong,” he said of being a building official. “I appreciate your dedication and the time you spent doing your job. Madison County is certainly better off that you came our way.”
Treasurer Stephanie Murray echoed Hoffman’s sentiments, noting that the Main Street administration building is a family.
“We’ve fought some battles together,” she said. “We’ve always stuck together and we always will.”
Former planning commissioner David Jones recalled interviewing Smith during the hiring process. Jones said he conducted the interview lying down behind the desk due to a back injury.
“You did it right,” he said to Smith. “You crossed the t’s and dotted the i’s. It doesn’t seem like it’s been 21 years.”
Current commissioner of revenue and former planning and zoning employee Brian Daniel thanked Smith for hiring him.
“You were always encouraging and pushing us to get more educated,” Daniel said.
The reception for Smith was attended by family and friends as well as numerous current and former co-workers. Like previous retirees, Smith was gifted a Clore rocking chair from the county for his service.